Jemena picks Salt Security for API protection

State Grid Corporation of China and Singapore Power owned energy utility Jemena will use Californian vendor Salt Security's application programming interface (API) protection solution.

Salt Security will provide Jemena with a purpose built, artificial intelligence driven security solution that features API discovery, posture management and threat protection in runtime.

Through continual API discovery, Jemena will be able to use Salt's solution to build a complete inventory of application programming interfaces, and understand the data carried over them, to prevent exposure of sensitive information.

Salt said Jemena will also be able to prevent data exfiltration and account fraud, and to protect customers' personally identifiable information.

"We anticipate that our API traffic will nearly quadruple in the next year alone," Daniel Gordon, cybersecurity architecture lead at Jemena said.

"Salt enables us to easily mitigate the risks inherent in our rapid evolution as we continue to aggressively build out our API platform," Gordon added.

"Salt has already provided us with tremendous insights into the data we are sending over APIs. In addition, because Salt seamlessly integrates with our Kong, ServiceNow, and Splunk systems in our AWS environment, we were able to get up and running in minutes," he said.

Jemena began its application modernisation project last year and early on realised it needed to make API protection a key component of the initiative.

Its existing security solutions such as web application firewalls and API gateways could not defend against API attacks that exploit business logic flaws.

The Salt Security API Protection Platform was bought by Jemena through the Amazon Web Services Marketplace.