Jitterbit hires ex-Boomi exec Marco Meisert to lead APAC channel

By on
Jitterbit hires ex-Boomi exec Marco Meisert to lead APAC channel
Marco Meisert (Jitterbit)

API transformation software vendor Jitterbit has appointed Marco Meisert as its new channel leader for its Asia-Pacific business.

The hire comes as Jitterbit looks to expand further into the region, specifically Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Korea and Japan.

Meisert, who will be based in Jitterbit’s regional HQ in Australia, has assumed the role of APAC director of channel and alliances.

“COVID-19 has been an accelerator for organisations embarking on their digital transformation journey, to offer different solutions and services and stay more relevant for their customers,” Jitterbit Asia Pacific managing director Andrew Henderson said.

“The adoption of the cloud and best of breed applications are driving more demand in the market for an API Integration platform, and Jitterbit is a leader in this space. Our leadership in innovation combined with best-in-class support is a clear differentiator over competing vendors.”

Meisert most recently worked at IPaaS vendor and Dell Technologies subsidiary Boomi, where he was regional manager of global system integrators and ISV/OEM alliances for Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Prior to that, he worked at Cornerstone Performance Management, IBM and Ingram Micro in various sales and management roles.

Henderson added Jitterbit’s global alliances and partnerships would help accelerate its expansion across Asia Pacific.

To underpin the expansion, the company is recruiting new channel partners to help with solutions delivery.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
api jitterbit marco meisert software

Partner Content

Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

Citrix hires Neels du Plooy as ANZ channel chief

Citrix hires Neels du Plooy as ANZ channel chief
Rhipe acquires EMT distribution for $11m

Rhipe acquires EMT distribution for $11m
Fujitsu Australia acquires Melbourne-based Versor

Fujitsu Australia acquires Melbourne-based Versor
How an MSP saved 15 days with Linux

How an MSP saved 15 days with Linux
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?