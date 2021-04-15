Jitterbit hires ex-Boomi exec Marco Meisert to lead APAC channel

API transformation software vendor Jitterbit has appointed Marco Meisert as its new channel leader for its Asia-Pacific business.

The hire comes as Jitterbit looks to expand further into the region, specifically Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Korea and Japan.

Meisert, who will be based in Jitterbit’s regional HQ in Australia, has assumed the role of APAC director of channel and alliances.

“COVID-19 has been an accelerator for organisations embarking on their digital transformation journey, to offer different solutions and services and stay more relevant for their customers,” Jitterbit Asia Pacific managing director Andrew Henderson said.

“The adoption of the cloud and best of breed applications are driving more demand in the market for an API Integration platform, and Jitterbit is a leader in this space. Our leadership in innovation combined with best-in-class support is a clear differentiator over competing vendors.”

Meisert most recently worked at IPaaS vendor and Dell Technologies subsidiary Boomi, where he was regional manager of global system integrators and ISV/OEM alliances for Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Prior to that, he worked at Cornerstone Performance Management, IBM and Ingram Micro in various sales and management roles.

Henderson added Jitterbit’s global alliances and partnerships would help accelerate its expansion across Asia Pacific.

To underpin the expansion, the company is recruiting new channel partners to help with solutions delivery.