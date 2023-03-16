Join CRN for an evening of channel security discussions

Cybersecurity continues to evolve from a technical challenge to a broader risk management one. But what does this mean for channel partners in the year ahead?

Join your peers, CRN and sponsors as we unpack the business of selling cybersecurity in a post-Medibank world at CRN Channel Meets: Security in Sydney on May 4.

In this evening session, you’ll get to engage in discussion and hear from panellists on:

Cyber insurance and partners’ exposure to cyber risk – with cyber insurance remaining problematic, we explore the risks to channel partners and what they can do about them



Selling data protection in a post-Medibank/Optus world – we unpack the evolving regulatory and privacy story and the implications for selling cybersecurity in 2023

Channel partners’ place in the emerging Governance Risk and Protection (GRC) landscape - cybersecurity continues to evolve from a technical challenge to a broader risk management one. What does this mean for channel partners in the year ahead?



Selling resilience vs protection - vendors continue to push this idea, but what does it mean in practise for cybersecurity partners?

