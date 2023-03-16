Join CRN for an evening of channel security discussions

By on
Join CRN for an evening of channel security discussions

Cybersecurity continues to evolve from a technical challenge to a broader risk management one. But what does this mean for channel partners in the year ahead? 

Join your peers, CRN and sponsors as we unpack the business of selling cybersecurity in a post-Medibank world at CRN Channel Meets: Security in Sydney on May 4 

In this evening session, you’ll get to engage in discussion and hear from panellists on:

  • Cyber insurance and partners’ exposure to cyber risk – with cyber insurance remaining problematic, we explore the risks to channel partners and what they can do about them
     
  • Selling data protection in a post-Medibank/Optus world – we unpack the evolving regulatory and privacy story and the implications for selling cybersecurity in 2023  
  • Channel partners’ place in the emerging Governance Risk and Protection (GRC) landscape - cybersecurity continues to evolve from a technical challenge to a broader risk management one. What does this mean for channel partners in the year ahead?
     
  • Selling resilience vs protection - vendors continue to push this idea, but what does it mean in practise for cybersecurity partners?

Spots are limited, so make sure to register your interest now!

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
channel meets cybersecurity event grc security

Partner Content

How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Atturra to buy Somerville in multi-million dollar deal

Atturra to buy Somerville in multi-million dollar deal
Xero to shed around 15 per cent of staff

Xero to shed around 15 per cent of staff
Orca Tech asks IT channel to support regional Australia

Orca Tech asks IT channel to support regional Australia
HP honours ANZ channel winners in Global Amplify Impact Awards

HP honours ANZ channel winners in Global Amplify Impact Awards

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?