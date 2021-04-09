Jonathon Dixon leaves AWS to join Cloudflare as APAC GM

By on
Jonathon Dixon leaves AWS to join Cloudflare as APAC GM
Jonathon Dixon (Cloudflare)

Cloudflare has appointed former AWS APJ enterprise head Jonathon Dixon as its new Asia Pacific vice president and general manager.

Based in Singapore, Dixon has been in leadership roles across the IT industry for more than 20 years including as an account executive at IBM and the services director at Cisco. 

“Internet traffic levels are higher than ever, and with the surge in traffic came an increase in cyber attacks. In APAC alone, Cloudflare blocked over 1.2 trillion cyber attacks just in the first quarter of 2021,” Dixon said.

“Cloudflare is in a unique position to transform the way business is conducted in Asia with its global cloud platform that delivers a broad range of network and security services to businesses of all sizes in all geographies.”

Cloudflare’s Sydney office is one of 15 globally, and from January 2020 to January 2021 the company grew its APAC team by nearly 90 percent.

It recently signed a distribution agreement with Exclusive Networks who will provide training, support, and business development assistance to Cloudflare partners in the ANZ region.

“Asia Pacific has always been an important part of the world for Cloudflare, and Jonathon is a seasoned leader who brings a wealth of experience across many countries and channel environments. We welcome [Dixon], and look forward to helping power more businesses as the world relies on the Internet more than ever,” Cloudflare co-founder and chief executive Matthew Prince said.

“Asia Pacific represents the world’s largest population with more than 4.3 billion people, and 53 percent of them are online. Cloudflare continues to innovate and invest in leadership to deliver a faster, more reliable, and more secure Internet experience throughout the region, and worldwide, 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aws cisco cloudflare ibm security

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

NBN Co expands business satellite service

NBN Co expands business satellite service
Dell adds 20 points in frontend rebates for storage sales

Dell adds 20 points in frontend rebates for storage sales
Peter Eldon swaps Datto for Access4

Peter Eldon swaps Datto for Access4
Student safety startup Saasyan appoints new CEO

Student safety startup Saasyan appoints new CEO
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?