Jonathon Dixon leaves AWS to join Cloudflare as APAC GM

Cloudflare has appointed former AWS APJ enterprise head Jonathon Dixon as its new Asia Pacific vice president and general manager.

Based in Singapore, Dixon has been in leadership roles across the IT industry for more than 20 years including as an account executive at IBM and the services director at Cisco.

“Internet traffic levels are higher than ever, and with the surge in traffic came an increase in cyber attacks. In APAC alone, Cloudflare blocked over 1.2 trillion cyber attacks just in the first quarter of 2021,” Dixon said.

“Cloudflare is in a unique position to transform the way business is conducted in Asia with its global cloud platform that delivers a broad range of network and security services to businesses of all sizes in all geographies.”

Cloudflare’s Sydney office is one of 15 globally, and from January 2020 to January 2021 the company grew its APAC team by nearly 90 percent.

It recently signed a distribution agreement with Exclusive Networks who will provide training, support, and business development assistance to Cloudflare partners in the ANZ region.

“Asia Pacific has always been an important part of the world for Cloudflare, and Jonathon is a seasoned leader who brings a wealth of experience across many countries and channel environments. We welcome [Dixon], and look forward to helping power more businesses as the world relies on the Internet more than ever,” Cloudflare co-founder and chief executive Matthew Prince said.

“Asia Pacific represents the world’s largest population with more than 4.3 billion people, and 53 percent of them are online. Cloudflare continues to innovate and invest in leadership to deliver a faster, more reliable, and more secure Internet experience throughout the region, and worldwide,