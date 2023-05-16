Juniper names ICT Networks as ANZ PotY 2022

Sydney-based IT services and consulting firm ICT Networks has been recognised as a Juniper Networks Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Partner of the Year for 2022.

As a networking, security and cloud vendor, Juniper Networks’ annual awards honour outstanding performance in top channel partners across various solutions, markets, and regions.

According to Juniper, awarded partners must demonstrate excellence in their ability to drive innovative business solutions and exceptional customer experiences.

ICT Networks have said they are “proud and humbled to receive such significant recognition,” highlighting their long-standing relationship with Juniper Networks.

“The recognition we have received from Juniper Networks over the years demonstrates our continued commitment to maintaining a high level of expertise in ground-breaking networking technologies,” ICT Networks chief executive Mark Maloney said.

“This award validates our ambition to help our customers achieve their desired business outcomes with network solutions and services tailored to their specific needs,” he added.

“Our customers rely on us to design, deploy, and support some of the most robust networks in the region and we couldn’t honour that without the backing of our partners and the support of our talented team,” Maloney said.

Juniper Networks area partner director ANZ Darrin Iatrou said that ICT Networks played an important role in Juniper’s transformational growth and success in the ANZ region for many years.

“Being recognised as 2022 ANZ Partner of the Year reflects their outstanding contributions and dedication to delivering innovation and supporting customers on their digital transformation journeys,” Iatrou commented.

“We congratulate them on this win and look forward to working with them to deliver on our promise of experience-first networking in the region,” he said.

ICT Networks director Mitch Barr also commented on the recognition; “We are proud to attract and retain highly skilled engineers who make it their business to be experts in Juniper Networks’ products and solutions.”

“As a team, our breadth and depth of experience enables us to offer customers a genuine and comprehensive service – from troubleshooting a networking issue to large-scale transformations involving a complete re-design and upgrade of network architecture, on-premises and cloud solutions, and network security.”