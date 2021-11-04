Juniper Networks announces new AI-driven wi-fi6E APs, services

Juniper Networks has unveiled three new AI-powered offerings to make network operations simpler and more secure and scalable for partners and end customers, according to the company.

The US-based networking vendor introduced two new wi-fi6E-capable access points (APs), the first wi-fi6E offering from the company.

The AP45 combines virtual Bluetooth LE (vBLE) technology of Juniper’s existing AP43 to the 6 GHz band for enterprises that need enhanced location services. Meanwhile, the new AP34 includes omnidirectional Bluetooth antenna technology to automate network operation and boost Wi-Fi performance for devices on the network, Juniper said.

Wi-fi6E (extended), also known as 802.11ax, operates in the 6GHz band. The new APs will give businesses more capacity and increased channel width, said Christian Gilby, Juniper Mist‘s product marketing leader.

The two new APs join Juniper’s existing 2.4/5 GHz APs, which support both 802.11ac and 802.11ax protocols. All APs are managed via Juniper’s Mist cloud and AI platform.

The Mist platform behind Juniper’s wireless technology is what differentiates the company’s technology from the competition because of the insights it provides around configuration and performance, said Juniper Networks’ CEO Rami Rahim.

“Mist is taking off like a rocket ship right now,” Rahim told CRN US. Juniper Mist is API-driven, so partners can integrate their own applications and services into the platform for their end customers, he said.

Juniper in addition to the APs introduced its new cloud-based IoT Assurance service that scales the onboarding and securing of IoT devices and BYOD without Network Access Control (NAC) by instead using Private Pre-Shared Key (PPSK) security. IoT Assurance works alongside the Mist cloud to gives businesses insights into the devices on their network.

“We’re stoked, it’s a big deal and we’re excited about the opportunities that lie ahead with [IoT Assurance],” said Sudheer Matta, Juniper’s vice president, product line management, AI-Driven Enterprise, during Juniper’s virtual 2021 Global Analyst, Influencer, and Media Summit.

Juniper also announced the public launch of Support Insights for some of its largest customers. The AI-powered solution was designed for “holistic visibility” and insights across the entire Junos operating system. Juniper Support Insights simplifies connecting Junos-based customer platforms to the Juniper cloud. From there, data can then be collected and turned into actionable insights for improved network efficiency, the company said.

Support Insights has been “run through all kinds of security audits,” making it a highly-secure platform for Juniper’s customers, some of which are the largest companies in the world, said Derrell James, executive vice president, customer experience, for Juniper.

“It‘s not just the data for us, it’s giving the data to our customers, so they can monitor their network, so they can make changes so they can be smart,” James said.

This article originally appeared at crn.com