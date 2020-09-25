Juniper Networks names top ANZ partners

Juniper Networks has named Telstra as its ANZ partner of the year for 2020, in a quieter-than-usual round of recognitions for the vendor’s local partners. 

Opting to communicate directly with its partners in light of COVID-19, Juniper Networks also recognized four other partners across differing categories.

Telstra took out the biggest title due to its overall revenue, growth, new customers, certifications and MDF return. In addition to landing the overall ANZ partner of the year win, Telstra was also Juniper’s wired & wireless partner of the year.

63-year old infrastructure and services company CDM was named as Juniper’s security partner of year, based on its overall security revenue, growth, customer acquisition and certification achievements.

Juniper named ASX-listed RSP Opticomm as its emerging partner of the year, citing success with new revenues and rapid certifications.

Westcon Australia was named Juniper Networks’ distributor of the year, earning the gong through outstanding commercial revenue growth and partner training activity. 

New Zealand telco 2 Degrees was Juniper’s service partner of the year, for achieving the highest performance in across services attachment and renewals.

