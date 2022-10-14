Kalibr8 appoints Cloud Ready as Aussie distie

Cloud software provider Kalibr8 has appointed Queensland-based Cloud Ready as an Australia and Pacific distributor of its Optimizer Loop platform for securely managing Microsoft Azure assets.

Founded in 2013, Cloud Ready will provide Kalibr8’s software to MSPs in Australia in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

The distributor will provide pre- and post-sale advice, assistance with commercial terms and “complete partner services and support”.

Kalibr8’s Optimizer Loop platform is designed to enable MSPs to securely manage Microsoft Azure assets “with a goal to continually improve the economics and ROI of cloud consumption”.

The solution incorporates an “advanced, unified portal” that works across Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google Cloud.

AWS and GCP modules will be available by the first quarter of 2023, and data automatically harvested from all three hyper scalers will be enriched through orchestration software developed by Kalibr8, presented through an automated, unified portal.

Kalibr8’ is talking up the platform’s commercial model, calling it “straightforward, based on delivery analytics, with a “Pay as you Optimize” model. The solution also includes no blanket percent of subscription, cumbersome resources, instance- or subscription-based pricing that requires constant monitoring to ensure underlying costs stay with predefined product categories.”

Another selling point is the ability for MSPs to easily on board “as many customers as they wish, with streamlined onboarding, a ‘pay only for what you use’ approach, with clearly defined benefits showing precisely how much is being spent on cloud consumption and where the spend can be reduced in near real time.”

Kalibr8 CEO and founder Ben McGahon said, “We are forever grateful for the support of the team at Cloud Ready, for their insights during the nearly two-year development process”.

“It is only by listening to the essential cloud distributors and service providers that any company can truly understand what the end customers need.”

McGahon said that with new “automation, there is transparency on pricing, recommendations for expense reduction, and valuable tools that make it possible to forecast and calibrate cloud investments over time”.

Cloud Ready sales director Kelly von der Heyden said, “The adoption of cloud is skyrocketing across the regions we serve and being able to offer not just cloud services but the best value for cloud services is tremendously valuable, to our business, and by extension service providers and the organizations who trust them to ensure the best technologies are available to them at the best prices.”

In 2019, enterprise backup software vendor Arcserve named Cloud Ready as its sole Australian distributor.