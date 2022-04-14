Kalinda IT picks Pulse Data Centres as first partner for data centre rollout

Sydney IT consulting firm Kalinda IT has tapped Toowoomba, Queensland-based Pulse Data Centre as its first location for its national data centre rollout.

The partnership comes after Kalinda secured the backing of property investment group Trifalga in December 2021, through its new data centre subsidiary Trifalga DC, to kick start its expansion plan.

Pulse DC will be Kalinda’s first official operational location for the rollout and expands its presence to what it calls a fast-growing region in Toowoomba.

Kalinda IT founder and chief executive Michael Dickerson said the agreement “would now allow us to accelerate our plans to enhance capability across country, creating new employment pathways and opportunities for First Nations people across Australia to work directly with government and local, national and international businesses.”

“We have a clear vision to drive digital inclusion, on country, in country and with country, and to create education and employment opportunities for Indigenous people within the IT, IoT and cybersecurity sector,” he added.

Kalinda last year secured $3 million through a capital raise with Trifalga and financial services company Reach Markets, then later partnering with the former in December 2021 on the data centre rollout.

Trifalga DC will provide capital for infrastructure for each site, while Kalinda will be the sole seller of data centre services, including management and operations.

Pulse DC General Manager John Henderson said the relationship would mean new capabilities and opportunities, bringing additional value and service offerings to customers and therefore complementing traditional colocation services.

“Our location made sense for the partnership with Kalinda IT. Pulse DC offers a high level of physical security and communications resilience,” Henderson said.

“The partnership with Kalinda IT only strengthens this proposition of Pulse DC being a key location for data storage and distribution of the future.

“As an indigenous-owned business Kalinda IT connects Government and Enterprise customers looking to directly engage an accredited First Nations supplier and highly trained professionals to relocate their data.

“We are very excited about this partnership and believe businesses around Australia can benefit from this arrangement, while knowing they are supporting two Australian-owned businesses and hosting infrastructure in a world-class, Tier III certified facility.”