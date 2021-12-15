Kalinda IT signs data centre rollout deal

By on
Kalinda IT signs data centre rollout deal

Sydney-based Kalinda IT has signed a deal with Trifalga DC to roll out a data centre network across Australia.

A new entrant in the data centre market, Trifalga DC is a subsidiary of property investment group Trifalga. The deal will see Trifalga provide capital and build each facility and Kalinda being the sole seller of the data centre services.

The first data centre project is a 74,000sqm facility in Rouse Hill which has already received DA approval. Trifalga DC said it was also in discussions with other stakeholders in regional parts of Australia, across several states for the construction of additional facilities.

Kalinda IT boss Michael Dickerson told CRN the deal was a big milestone for the company as it would augment the company’s innovation drive. He added that the two companies would be making use of energy-saving technologies such as immersion cooling in the new facilities.

Trifalga DC CEO Joe Abboud described the deal as an important first step in the ongoing relationship between the two and the recent completion of a $3 million capital raise would support the national rollout of the edge cloud.

“Trifalga DC led this investment raise to not only drive even more demand in edge computing and data centres across Australia, but to cement our relationship with Kalinda IT as we continue to offer support in an advisory capacity,” Abboud said.

“Working with a First Nations IT supplier like Kalinda IT means we can offer our investors the opportunity to close the regional technology gap, support Indigenous data sovereignty and bring the disaggregated tech market at the edge and in regional locations together.

Dickerson said Kalinda IT, a certified Supply Nation Member, was well on its way to reaching its goals of enhancing the capability and engagement of Indigenous IT initiatives throughout the country and creating pathways for employment for First Nations people around Australia.

“Trifalga DC has been a great supporter of our vision for digital inclusion, on country, in country and with country, along with a strong focus on meaningful Indigenous engagement within the IT sector,” he said.

“The team was instrumental in our capital raise, demonstrating deep engagement. Their commitment to Indigenous inclusion extends beyond mere words”.

Trifalga DC general manager Josh Griggs said data centres were an innovative asset class that would provide new opportunities to investors who are interested in big growth.

“Investors understand big growth and what we want our current and potential investors to understand is that there is big growth in cloud technology,” he said.

“The team at Trifalga and Trifalga DC understand the future trends, challenges and opportunities of the cloud industry and know that every organisation will require more decentralised and pervasive compute power in the coming years.

“This is why we have expanded into this area, and we would encourage anyone, with any interest, who is looking for our unique expertise to get in touch.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
data centre kalinda it trifalga dc

Partner Content

Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity

Most Read Articles

AWS overhauls partner program with new 'paths'

AWS overhauls partner program with new 'paths'
MacTel to ramp up SD-WAN with new investments

MacTel to ramp up SD-WAN with new investments
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control

As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
AWS outage takes out several sites and services

AWS outage takes out several sites and services

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?