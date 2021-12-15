Kalinda IT signs data centre rollout deal

Sydney-based Kalinda IT has signed a deal with Trifalga DC to roll out a data centre network across Australia.

A new entrant in the data centre market, Trifalga DC is a subsidiary of property investment group Trifalga. The deal will see Trifalga provide capital and build each facility and Kalinda being the sole seller of the data centre services.

The first data centre project is a 74,000sqm facility in Rouse Hill which has already received DA approval. Trifalga DC said it was also in discussions with other stakeholders in regional parts of Australia, across several states for the construction of additional facilities.

Kalinda IT boss Michael Dickerson told CRN the deal was a big milestone for the company as it would augment the company’s innovation drive. He added that the two companies would be making use of energy-saving technologies such as immersion cooling in the new facilities.



Trifalga DC CEO Joe Abboud described the deal as an important first step in the ongoing relationship between the two and the recent completion of a $3 million capital raise would support the national rollout of the edge cloud.



“Trifalga DC led this investment raise to not only drive even more demand in edge computing and data centres across Australia, but to cement our relationship with Kalinda IT as we continue to offer support in an advisory capacity,” Abboud said.



“Working with a First Nations IT supplier like Kalinda IT means we can offer our investors the opportunity to close the regional technology gap, support Indigenous data sovereignty and bring the disaggregated tech market at the edge and in regional locations together.

Dickerson said Kalinda IT, a certified Supply Nation Member, was well on its way to reaching its goals of enhancing the capability and engagement of Indigenous IT initiatives throughout the country and creating pathways for employment for First Nations people around Australia.



“Trifalga DC has been a great supporter of our vision for digital inclusion, on country, in country and with country, along with a strong focus on meaningful Indigenous engagement within the IT sector,” he said.



“The team was instrumental in our capital raise, demonstrating deep engagement. Their commitment to Indigenous inclusion extends beyond mere words”.

Trifalga DC general manager Josh Griggs said data centres were an innovative asset class that would provide new opportunities to investors who are interested in big growth.

“Investors understand big growth and what we want our current and potential investors to understand is that there is big growth in cloud technology,” he said.



“The team at Trifalga and Trifalga DC understand the future trends, challenges and opportunities of the cloud industry and know that every organisation will require more decentralised and pervasive compute power in the coming years.

“This is why we have expanded into this area, and we would encourage anyone, with any interest, who is looking for our unique expertise to get in touch.”