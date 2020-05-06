Kaplan delivers online data science courses to Australia

Professional education and training provider Kaplan Professional has launched a number of online data science courses in Australia.

Kaplan partnered with US-based data science training provider Metis to deliver the courses, leveraging its program delivery experience in the US, Europe and the Middle East.

Kaplan chief executive Brian Knight said the impacts of COVID-19 meant it was important to provide Australians with as many opportunities as possible to upskill or reskill online.

“Data science has now become a desired skill set, with many organisations across a range of industries integrating analytics capabilities with business operations,” Knight said.

“These online programs are ideal for individuals who wish to upskill or reskill, providing new career opportunities or progression.”

The courses are available in three tiers, covering a range of experience levels:

Beginner Python & Math for Data Science (beginner) – May 2020

Introduction to Data Science (intermediate) – quarter 3 2020

Data Science Bootcamp (intermediate to advanced) – 2021

Knight said Kaplan “is proud to team up” with Metis to make live online data science programs available in Australia.

Metis president and founder Jason Moss said he was pleased to be able to make best-in-class online data science programs accessible to Australians, particularly because of the current environment.

“The live online format allows individuals to attend classes from anywhere with a stable internet connection and provides real-time interaction with their instructor, teaching assistant and other participants,” Moss said.

Moss added that Metis is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training, claiming it is the first full-time, immersive data science bootcamp to receive the accreditation.

“We have to adhere to high levels of standards, including demanding review and approval of curriculum, instructional personnel, instructional delivery, and admissions and student service,” Moss said.