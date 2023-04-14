Karl Sice joins DXC Technology as client partner

Channel veteran Karl Sice has joined DXC Technology as client partner, three months after departing from Arrow ECS.

In his new position, Sice will be responsible for the general management, delivery of solutions and growth of the NSW Government business in Australia.

A DXC spokesperson shared that Sice will be focused on driving business outcomes through transformation and the modernisation of applications, infrastructure, employee and customer experience and business process outsourcing.

In January, Sice stepped down from his previous role as Arrow’s general manager of its enterprise computing solutions business in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), which he held since June 2021.

Sice was replaced by Paul Marnane but continued working closely with him on the management transition over the following weeks.

Prior to Arrow ECS, Sice worked at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise as the country business leader for ANZ from 2019 to 2021.

He also worked at ASI Solutions as head of commercial and federal government from 2018 to 2019 and head of acquisition and strategy from 2017 to 2019.

Sice also spent over 5 years at Staples where he was head of technology solutions from 2012 to 2017.

He also held positions at Acronis as general manager, Gartner as head of sales ANZ, Sun Microsystems as commercial systems director APAC and Dell as sales director ANZ.

In December 2022, DXC Technology launched its new customer engagement centre in the Sydney CBD, designed to improve customer engagement and collaboration.

In November 2022, DXC implemented Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Autonomous Data Warehouse for Perth-based engineering and construction company Clough, modernising its back-office systems.