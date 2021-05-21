Karl Sice to take helm of Arrow ANZ enterprise business

By on
Karl Sice to take helm of Arrow ANZ enterprise business
Karl Sice (Arrow)

Arrow Electronics has named Karl Sice as general manager of its enterprise computing solutions business in Australia and New Zealand, to replace Andrew Assad who left the company earlier this year.

Sice will take over the role from June 1, 2021, moving on from his current position as country business leader for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

He has also worked in leadership roles at ASI Solutions, Staples and Dell, among others.

Arrow EMEA and ANZ enterprise computing solutions business president Eric Nowak said, “We are pleased to welcome Karl Sice to the Arrow family, a true sales and technology professional who brings decades of experience leading and building sales, operations and other teams at major companies in different industries. 

“Karl combines extensive international leadership skills working across Asia-Pac and the United States, with strong business relationships in Australia and New Zealand. His breadth of experience will add great value to our customers, and continue moving Arrow forward in this key strategic region.”

Sice is also a board director for Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA), a position he has held since January of 2020.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
alcatellucent arrow electronics distribution karl sice

Partner Content

Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease
CRN launches ChannelMeets

CRN launches ChannelMeets
Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages

Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages
Govt offers grants for improved mobile service to city fringes

Govt offers grants for improved mobile service to city fringes

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?