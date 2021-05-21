Karl Sice to take helm of Arrow ANZ enterprise business

Arrow Electronics has named Karl Sice as general manager of its enterprise computing solutions business in Australia and New Zealand, to replace Andrew Assad who left the company earlier this year.

Sice will take over the role from June 1, 2021, moving on from his current position as country business leader for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

He has also worked in leadership roles at ASI Solutions, Staples and Dell, among others.

Arrow EMEA and ANZ enterprise computing solutions business president Eric Nowak said, “We are pleased to welcome Karl Sice to the Arrow family, a true sales and technology professional who brings decades of experience leading and building sales, operations and other teams at major companies in different industries.

“Karl combines extensive international leadership skills working across Asia-Pac and the United States, with strong business relationships in Australia and New Zealand. His breadth of experience will add great value to our customers, and continue moving Arrow forward in this key strategic region.”

Sice is also a board director for Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA), a position he has held since January of 2020.