Kaseya moves to kill auto renewals

IT management software vendor Kaseya has made changes to all auto-renew agreements, now renewing them at the same number of months as the previous agreement.

Kaseya president and chief customer officer C.J. Wimley said in a letter posted on the company’s website, “In order to address some of the mechanics of the process while ensuring that the two core elements [lowest possible price and not discontinuing service] are maintained, moving forward the following adjustments are being made.”

The policy change includes that customers may opt out of the auto-renewal process during the term of their agreement by contacting their Kaseya account manager and that customers will now be notified 90 days before the renewal date.

In addition, the Kaseya end-user license agreement (EULA) has been modified to reflect these changes.

“Kaseya is a customer-centric company and everything we do is with our customers top of mind,” Dana Liedholm, senior vice president of corporate marketing for Kaseya, told CRN in an email. “After hundreds of productive conversations with MSPs in the channel, we re-evaluated and adjusted our policy to allow for more flexible options. We want to be a true partner to our MSPs and support them as they grow their business. They spoke up and we listened, and we promise to continue to do so.”

There are no changes being announced to Datto contract terms, she added.

