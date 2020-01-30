Kaseya ups mobile game with combined PSA, RMM app

IT management software vendor Kaseya has launched the Kaseya Fusion Mobile App, combining remote monitoring and management (RMM) and professional services automation (PSA) functionality in a single mobile platform.

Kaseya claims the platform is the first of its kind, allowing users to navigate between Kaseya’s BMS and VSA tools through a mobile phone.

The app brings IT asset information together with service tickets to allow IT pros to work more efficiently and allow technicians to resolve IT incidents quickly without having to login to a laptop while away from their desks, or while working in remote locations.

“Kaseya has always worked to build solutions that maximize technician efficiency and improve usability,” Kaseya chief strategy officer Mike Puglia said in a statement.

“This mobile app is yet another example of the deep workflow integrations that Kaseya is delivering as part of our comprehensive IT Complete platform to make IT more efficient.”

Puglia said Kaseya invested in Kaseya Fusion to address the ‘space between’ problem, where lost time and inefficiency is caused by shifting between various functions and orienting between different user interfaces.

Some features of the app include mobile ticket management, where users can instantly create, view, search, update and resolve tickets; IT asset visibility, where users can search agents, organisations and machine groups; and check endpoint status, where users get instant access to the latest audit of any machine.