Kaseya ups mobile game with combined PSA, RMM app

By on
Kaseya ups mobile game with combined PSA, RMM app

IT management software vendor Kaseya has launched the Kaseya Fusion Mobile App, combining remote monitoring and management (RMM) and professional services automation (PSA) functionality in a single mobile platform.

Kaseya claims the platform is the first of its kind, allowing users to navigate between Kaseya’s BMS and VSA tools through a mobile phone.

The app brings IT asset information together with service tickets to allow IT pros to work more efficiently and allow technicians to resolve IT incidents quickly without having to login to a laptop while away from their desks, or while working in remote locations.

“Kaseya has always worked to build solutions that maximize technician efficiency and improve usability,” Kaseya chief strategy officer Mike Puglia said in a statement.

“This mobile app is yet another example of the deep workflow integrations that Kaseya is delivering as part of our comprehensive IT Complete platform to make IT more efficient.”

Puglia said Kaseya invested in Kaseya Fusion to address the ‘space between’ problem, where lost time and inefficiency is caused by shifting between various functions and orienting between different user interfaces.

Some features of the app include mobile ticket management, where users can instantly create, view, search, update and resolve tickets; IT asset visibility, where users can search agents, organisations and machine groups; and check endpoint status, where users get instant access to the latest audit of any machine.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
kaseya kaseya fusion psa rmm software

Most Read Articles

AWS reveals rollback required to restore Sydney outage

AWS reveals rollback required to restore Sydney outage
AWS cloud issues hit Sydney region

AWS cloud issues hit Sydney region
Why you shouldn't send any emails this weekend

Why you shouldn't send any emails this weekend
Defence spends big with Data#3, IBM and Telstra

Defence spends big with Data#3, IBM and Telstra
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What's your top marketing tactic for 2020?
Long lunches with customers and prospects
Content marketing to drive website visits
Social media
More use of CRM
Word of mouth
Online ads
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?