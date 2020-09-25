Kaseya’s MSP security toolkit adds anti-phishing with Graphus acquisition

By on
The need for strong cybersecurity defenses have taken the industry by storm as businesses have nearly 100 percent of their employees working remote.

Kaseya’s recent acquisition of Graphus, an automated phishing defense platform, advances the company’s IT Complete Platform, by providing managed service providers (MSPs) and small to midsize businesses (SMBs) “phishing prevention technologies that are purpose built for cloud-based email solutions,” Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola told CRN USA.

“Which about 99 percent of MSPs use and this is geared at the primary means of MSP vulnerability as well as MSP customer vulnerability, which are phishing attacks through a cloud email platform,” he added.

Especially with an uptick in MSP breaches, acquiring and integrating Graphus to its large-scale security solution suite, Voccola said, offers partners “yet another very powerful, yet very light weight and easy-to-configure solution to protect their own networks and their own employee base as well as offering to their customers a very, very strong, and easy-to-use and administer type of anti-phishing solution.”

Voccola told CRN USA, “customers of the channel, most MSP customers, aren’t the most technically sophisticated,” which is why Kaseya offers security awareness training modules through its channel to better prepare its customers.

Now with the acquisition of Graphus, Kaseya’s MSP security toolbox provides partners “a great belt and suspender implementation device for the few employees of the customers that occasionally might do the wrong thing, giving another line of defense for them,” said Voccola.

