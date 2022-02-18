Kaspersky names Sandra Lee as APAC managing director

Cybersecurity vendor Kaspersky has named Sandra Lee as its new Asia-Pacific managing director.

Lee, who was promoted from APAC head of channels, replaces Chris Connell, who will now focus on the global role of vice president of global sales network.

Based in Singapore, Lee will lead Kaspersky’s strategy and overall growth in the region. She will also directly report to Connell.

“I am thrilled and excited to see Sandra in this APAC leadership role. Her business acumen, commitment to customer success, and team leadership give us great confidence that she will strategically grow our brand in the region,” Connell said in the announcement.

“She is also highly regarded by our customers and partner community. I have worked with her closely and I am certain that she is ready to lead the APAC region to even greater heights.”

Kaspersky said Lee’s strong background in sales management, customer and partner success and team leadership, coupled with her extensive industry experience, were the driving factors behind her appointment.

Lee first joined Kaspersky as APAC head of channels in 2019, handling the vendor’s channel partners across Asia-Pacific and Japan. Prior to that, she was Southeast Asia regional sales director at Plantronics from 2017 to 2019, and head of channels for SE Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Blue Coat Systems (now part of Symantec).

Lee also worked at Microsoft, Citrix, ILOG (now part of IBM) and Freescale Semiconductor (now part of NXP Semiconductor).

Speaking on her new role, Lee said, “APAC has always been a focus market for the company and I am excited to take up this leadership role as we continue to see great business opportunities here.

“With our strong regional team and solid partner ecosystem, I am looking forward to helping our customers and partners benefit even more from our award-winning solutions and threat intelligence expertise across the region.”