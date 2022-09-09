Kaspersky revamps rebates, adds training and rewards to partner program

Kaspersky has unveiled a revamped channel program it hopes will be more attractive to MSPs and other solution providers amid ongoing controversies over the firm’s possible ties to the Russian government.

The Moscow-based cybersecurity firm, which has denied repeated suggestions that it has ties to the Kremlin, has announced new features to its United Partner Program that include a revised rebate system, extended training programs, and more rewards for MSPs.

In a press release, the company said the rebate changes will make the system “more transparent and predictable,” as well as cover more Kaspersky products and services.

The training changes include, among other things, new courses for MSPs and 10 new authorised training centres across the globe.

In response to inquiries from CRN US, Ivan Tolok, head of global channel for Kaspersky, dismissed questions about whether the channel changes are tied to US concerns that the firm might have ties to the Russian government.

Indeed, the Federal Communications Commission in March put Kaspersky on its national security watchlist, prompting some companies, such as Kaseya, to terminate their ties to the firm.

“These updates to Kaspersky’s partner program were planned for this year as part of our channel development roadmap,” Tolok said in a statement to CRN US. “We considered them in accordance with the needs of our partners and our business priorities. The updates in the partner program have been rolling out since January 2022.”

Tolok added: “Changes in the partner program allow Kaspersky (to) remain attractive for partners. The first results of the innovations are already visible: the amount of partner rebates paid for H1’22 increased by 47 percent compared to the same period in 2021.”

Whether or not the changes are tied to recent controversies, the channel enhancements mark the second time this year that Kasperksy has rolled out new features designed to attract and retain customers amid all the controversies swirling around the company.

In June, Kaspersky announced the opening of three new “transparency centres” around the globe for customers and others to review the firm’s source codes for various products. That move was described by a Kaspersky executive as an attempt to “prove that we are a trustworthy and reliable partner.”

