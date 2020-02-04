Kemp ditches Sapply, signs Bluechip Infotech as new distie

Load balancing solutions vendor Kemp has signed Bluechip Infotech as its new Australian distributor, after ending its partnership with Sapply.

Kemp APAC regional director Tony Sandberg said Bluechip “will provide a strong complement” in Australia “to accelerate awareness and sales” of the Kemp load balancer and application experience (AX) portfolio.

“As more businesses across Australia embrace hyperscale cloud platforms, we needed a partner that clearly understands the application experience challenges and opportunities customers are faced with, as well as the important role the load balancer plays in that equation,” Sandberg said in a statement.

“Bluechip will strengthen our diverse network of enterprise and service provider partners across the country, especially among managed service providers. This will help us to increase the adoption of our flexible consumption models, providing customers with unmatched value for this type of technology.”

Load balancers, which are deployed either as software, hardware or as cloud instances, help optimise the performance of servers delivering content to either employees or external users.

“The addition of Kemp to our Bluechip Infotech portfolio will strengthen our overall offering in the enterprise space and reinforce both our position and ability to service Australian SMB, MSP and enterprise partners,” Bluechip managing director Johnson Hsiung said in a statement.

Kemp said it's pushing further across Australia to take advantage of the growth in hyperscale cloud platforms among businesses.