Khoros names Travis Mason as ANZ VP and country manager

United States-based customer engagement software vendor Khoros has appointed Travis Mason as its new vice president and country manager in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

Based in Melbourne, Mason is responsible for sales and delivery across the entire APAC region.

He started in January this year, after leaving his position as head of conversational banking at NAB in December 2022 where he handled over 45,000 digital customer interactions per week.

Mason has also worked as a data analysis and predictive analytics lecturer at Swinburne University from 2018 to 2022, as a director of professional services at Nuance Communications from 2016 to 2019 and as a customer experience practice manager at Dimension Data from 2012 to 2015.

Khorus has operated in Australia for 15 years and plans to strengthen their presence in APAC through this appointment.

Existing Australian Khoros customers include NAB, Qantas, Bendigo Bank, Services Australia, and Telstra.

The company partners with a number of delivery and product providers across Australia and New Zealand including VoiceFoundry, Amazon, Ingenious.Ai, and Talkwalker.

“I am excited to bring Travis on during this pivotal time in our company and the region,” Khoros chief executive Chris Tranquill said.

“His expertise and breadth of experience with Khoros as a customer and now a leader is critical for fostering operational excellence and advancing Khoros' industry-leading AI-powered platform for today's digital-first CX world.”

With over 30 years in selling, delivering and operating complex customer experience solutions across a range of industries internationally, Khoros believes Mason will provide a unique perspective on what businesses across Australia need in order to shift to a digital-focused customer experience.

Khoros’ technology connects every facet of customer engagement, including digital contact centres, messaging, chat, online brand communities, and social media management.