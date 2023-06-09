Kinetic IT wins multi-million dollar ATO contract

Michael North, Kinetic IT

Perth headquartered managed service provider Kinetic IT has won a $50 million contract with options to extend, with the Australian Taxation Office,

The three year deal starting from early 2024 makes Kinetic IT ATO's lead Enterprise Service Management partner.

Kinetic IT said this is the first major contract awarded under ATO's IT Strategic Sourcing Program.

Together with Enterprise Service Management, Kinetic IT will Information Technology Infrastructure Library 4 (ITIL) and Service Integration and Management (SIAM) training for around 500 ATO staff.

"Our team are looking forward to transitioning into the ATO over the coming months and playing our role as a key technology partner for the agency and enabling increased innovation and collaboration between IT providers for the ATO," Kinetic IT chief executive Michael North said.

Last year, Kinetic IT was a finalist in the CRN Australia Impact Awards, in the channel collaboration and network evolution categories.

The MSP has developed a conversational artificial intelligence system for Qantas, to handle simple employee IT requests, and won a $500 million outsourcing deal with Western Australia's Department of Education in 2021.

