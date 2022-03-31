Kinetic IT’s AI saves Qantas 200 hours a month handling employee requests

Perth-based managed services provider Kinetic IT has developed a conversational AI to support Qantas resolve simple employee IT requests.

The MSP said its AWS-based ‘Automated Virtual Agent’ (AVA) saved Qantas’ staff an average of 200 hours a month worth of waiting times.

AVA provides 24-hour automated support for requests like password resets, which averaged 8,000 a month prior to AVA’s implementation.

“Following AVA’s implementation, the Qantas service centre doubled its call handling capacity, with human agents free to spend more time…supporting customers on complex and valuable calls,” Kinetic IT said.

Qantas has been a Kinetic IT customer for five years, and the MSP said its automation services were useful to the airline company during the pandemic when Qantas cut thousands of staff in response to plummeting revenue caused by international and domestic flight bans.

Kinetic IT said that during the pandemic, AVA was able to address “a reduction in service hours from 24/7 to standard business hours, sustainment of critical IT and communication systems, as well as achieving overall cost reductions.” The company added that AVA received an 85 percent customer service experience score in an internal survey.

Prior to AVA becoming company-wide, it was piloted on a select number of employees who would use it to resolve their requests and then give feedback to help finetune AVA’s natural language capability to "best suit the Qantas environment.”

Kinetic IT chief marketing officer Brett Roberts said in a statement, “our AVA product is delivering user-centric outcomes and outstanding service experiences for customers across Australia through very challenging times.”

In June last year Kinetic IT and fellow, managed services provider ASG Group won a joint contract to provide the Western Australian Education Department with end-to-end ICT services and build a local innovation centre.

The services provided by the two Perth-based companies under the contract include user experience, technical advice, solutions development, application management service and infrastructure managed services.