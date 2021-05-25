Kiwi distie Chillisoft goes trans-Tasman with LogRhythm

New Zealand security specialist distributor Chillisoft is extending is its distribution agreement with SIEM vendor LogRhythm into the Australian market.

The Chillisoft has been supplying and supporting LogRhythm’s products in New Zealand since 2019 and this is the distie’s first big move across the ditch.

The company said the agreement will complement LogRhythm’s existing distributors in Australia, including Exclusive Networks and Netpolean and will enable Chillisoft to scale into Australia as the cybersecurity market grows.

“Chillisoft typifies the quality partners we are seeking as we focus on enhancing our presence and delivering a portfolio of cybersecurity solutions through regional leading, expert distribution partners,” said LogRhythm Asia Pacific sales vice president Simon Howe.

“We are delighted to join hands with Chillisoft to work together to achieve robust security for our customers. Our award-winning technology will complement Chillisoft’s skills and expertise to enable enterprises to emerge confident from the pandemic with solutions which optimise security functionality and reinforce business continuity.”

In April, Chillisoft was appointed as LogRhythm’s first Authorised Training Centre outside the United States, recently joined by Perth’s Seamless Intelligence.

“We're excited to be further building on our relationship with LogRhythm. Their clear go to-market strategy enables us to recruit, train, deliver and support their industry-leading solutions through our channel partners with confidence. And, as the only Authorised Training Centre distribution partner outside of North America, we will be soon announcing dates for Australian training courses for the next generation of LogRhythm SOC analysts for partners looking to build up their security services in Australia,” said Chillisoft chief executive Alex Teh.

Chillisoft has been a player in the NZ market since 1998, mainly focused on providing ESET solutions.

In 2018, Alex Teh took the reigns of the company and has since formed a range of distribution deals to create a complementary solution stack, which has driven growth for the company.