Kmart taps Cohesio Group to deploy Android Voice

Kmart Australia signed a deal with Cohesio Group to deploy Android Voice solutions across its distribution centres.

Cohesio Group said the deployment was the first of its kind in the country. It said the deployment would support Kmart stores and KHub stores that will be opening from July.

The deployment, based on Honeywell’s Guided Workflow Solution, took less than four weeks according to Cohesio, and followed a previous installation of the solution at four distribution centres across the country.

Kmart has reported significant growth across its instore and online channels. Cohesio said the solution would help Kmart better meet its retail fulfilment goals.

It said this would be achieved through faster, more efficient delivery and picking targets across distribution, instore and online. Cohesio added that the solution provided operators with more freedom to carry out tasks efficiently and productively.

One benefit highlighted was that distribution staff were no longer required to spend time looking at picking slips and could instead listen to order details while they continue to pick and pack.

Cohesio said the voice solution also provides the user with more information around location and order details, offering the picker an image of the product which is proven to enable them to make faster and more accurate decisions.

“Over the past few months we have experienced unprecedented levels of growth across our

instore and online fulfilment operations, Kmart Australia supply chain general manager Oliver Blombery said.

“Our goal is to ensure our customers enjoy a great shopping experience, with our stores well-stocked which is achieved through faster and more efficient picking and packing times in store as well as for our e-commerce customers.

“By partnering with Cohesio, we have been able to increase productivity, accuracy and

efficiency across our fulfilment operations.”

Cohesio chief executive Nishan Wijemanne described the solution as a “truly a flexible and scalable investment in improving and expediting DC workflows, especially for retailers who tend to experience various shifts in demand.

“This makes the solution a great fit for Kmart. Training operators on the new solution takes less than an hour, and a typical Android Voice deployment for a fulfilment centre can be completed in less than four weeks.”

Kmart and Cohesio Group have a business relationship stretching back six years.

“Kmart is one of our legacy customers and through this partnership we have been able to truly innovate together. We work with Kmart to push boundaries and consistently explore opportunities for continuous improvement. We’re a trusted advisor to Kmart and we are proud to work with one of Australia’s leading retailers,” Wijemanne said.