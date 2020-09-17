KMT Group rebrands to Kaine Mathrick Tech

Melbourne-based managed services provider KMT Group has re-branded to Kaine Mathrick Tech and has added a barrel of new cyber security services.

The 2017 and 2018 CRN Fast50 company and Impact Awards 2020 finalist changed its name to better reflect its offerings and align with growth targets, according to marketing manager Carla Bates who led the re-branding initiative.

“We really wanted to focus on being straightforward and honest in our branding, I think clients are more responsive to that than ever.”

“We started Kaine Mathrick Tech because we believed for too long technology providers have been providing Australian businesses with poor and inconsistent service and expensive, complex solutions that didn’t necessarily have the best interests of the client in mind. Focusing on profits before quality partnerships.” co-founder and MD Bradley Kaine said.



“We aim to change the game of managed services by providing a business model with solutions that put people and relationships first – ultimately being the human face of tech.”

The company has also launched a new cyber security capability based on the NIST framework which is used by insurance companies to calculate cyber risk.

The new offerings range from entry level office 365 protection to a SOC-as-a-service. Co -founder and CTO Scott Mathrick said the offerings were targeted at organisations of up to 300 seats and used a mix of vendor and bespoke technologies..

“We developed these solutions in February 2019 and were running them internally for some time. We launched the offerings to our existing customers this year and are now offering it to the broader market.”

Despite restrictions in its home state of Victoria, the company has grown to 35 seats and now counts over 100 customers. Its Cyber vendors include Fortinet, Cylance, SentinelOne, Solarwinds and ConnectWise.