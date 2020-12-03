Kogan acquires NZ-based reseller Mighty Ape for $122m

Kogan.com has acquired New Zealand-based PC and consumer technology reseller Mighty Ape for $122 million.

Mighty Ape runs online stores across New Zealand and Australia, selling consumer products in the gaming, toys and other entertainment categories. Some of its offerings include PC components, peripherals, software, as well as consumer technology like smartphones, imaging, audio and more.

The company has 690,000 unique customers and 895,000 subscribers. Most of its staff are based in New Zealand, including 161 full-time staff. Mighty Ape also operates a purpose-built distribution centre in Auckland.

Kogan said the acquisition is “highly complementary” with two market leaders coming together. Mighty Ape also helps Kogan scale immediately in New Zealand.

“The Mighty Ape team is very happy to be joining forces with the Kogan.com Group, as we embark on the next stage of our growth,” Mighty Ape chief executive Simon Barton said.

“Combining with Kogan.com will assist Mighty Ape to expand our product range and improve our customer experience. I am excited about working with Ruslan and David, and the broader Kogan.com team — who have built an incredible business — while also aligning and creating more growth opportunities for the incredible team that helped build Mighty Ape to be New Zealand's most trusted retailer brand.”

Kogan chief operating officer and chief financial officer David Shafer said the company is pleased to be bringing the iconic Mighty Ape into the group.

“We are a natural home for Mighty Ape, given similar histories and shared values — most importantly our obsession with delighting customers, and continually improving the online shopping experience. Mighty Ape has more than a decade of experience and track record of delighting Kiwi customers, and has become one of New Zealand’s most trusted brands,” he said.

“Mighty Ape will give us significant scale in New Zealand and further strength across a variety of operational dimensions. We will be drawing on Mighty Ape’s deep experience in gaming, toys, other entertainment product categories and the New Zealand market, and combining this experience with Kogan.com’s sourcing, technology, systems, infrastructure, and marketplace capabilities, to further enhance the group’s already market-leading

offering across the Tasman.”

“We look forward to serving and delighting customers throughout New Zealand and Australia in an ever-widening range of categories, as smart shoppers increasingly turn online for their shopping needs.”