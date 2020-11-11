Kogan recalls portable charger over fire risk

Kogan has recalled a portable power bank sold on its sites over a potential fire risk.

In an announcement on the ACCC’s website (pdf), the Kogan-branded power bank contains a battery that may fail and ignite while charging, and customers risk facing fire and burns.

The power bank in question is the 60 watt, 26800 mAh model that has power delivery and Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

It was sold online through Kogan and subsidiary Dick Smith between 26 November 2018 and 10 August 2019.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Kogan Australia for a full refund and advice for disposal of the product,” the announcement read.