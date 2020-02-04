Kogan reclaims top spot in NSW complaints list

By on
Online retailer Kogan has once again topped the NSW Fair Trading complaints register, logging 25 complaints in December 2019.

Most of the complaints related to electrical goods, electronics, whitegoods and gas appliances. The top issue cited was quality of goods.

The retailer had a rough 2019 when it topped the register in January, February, March and May that year, leading the other companies by large margins. Complaints gradually dropped as the year went on and only reached the top again in December.

Apple and Samsung Electronics each score 22 complaints. Most of Apple’s complaints related to both quality of goods and quality of service, while Samsung’s complaints were mainly about quality of goods.

JB Hi-Fi was at fourth place with 21 complaints, concerning laptops, smartphones and electricals, electronics, whitegoods and gas appliances. Quality of goods was also cited as the top issue in the complaints.

Other tech retailers with at least 10 complaints include Harvey Norman and The Good Guys at 17 apiece and Bing Lee and Ebay with 12 complaints each.

apple digital jb hifi kogan nsw fair trading samsung

