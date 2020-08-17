Kogan says growth of Marketplace led to increased scalability

By on
Kogan says growth of Marketplace led to increased scalability

Kogan’s reseller platform Marketplace has continued to post revenue growth for the company.

The division saw its gross sales grow 71.2 percent in the second half of FY2020, compared to the first half.

Year over year, Kogan Marketplace’s revenue grew 768.4 percent from $1.5 million in FY2019 to $13 million this year.

In the announcement of its FY2020 results, Kogan said Marketplace continues to resonate with sellers, with the number of sellers growing significantly and more on the backlog ready to be onboarded.

Chief executive Ruslan Kogan said, “Kogan Marketplace was a standout performer during the year, exceeding all our expectations and providing our customers with more choice than ever.”

“Importantly, the emergence of Kogan Marketplace has made Kogan.com even more scalable by enabling us to grow infinitely without a corresponding investment in inventory. This will enable us to delight more customers in more ways.”

The increased scalability provided by Marketplace’s growth has led to a transition for Kogan as a whole, as more investments are poured into continuing to improve the platform, the company said.

Overall, Kogan reported growth across the board, with double digit increases in gross sales, revenue, gross profit, EBITDA, net profit after tax. Active customers also increased 35.7 percent from 1.6 million to 2.2 million.

Looking ahead, Kogan is focused on further developing and enhancing Marketplace, as well as growing its active customer base, expanding its Exclusive Brands and Third-Party brands divisions, and reviewing ongoing acquisition opportunities.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
digital kogan

Most Read Articles

BlackBerry partner ONGC bolsters security services

BlackBerry partner ONGC bolsters security services
VMware layoffs confirmed; global channel VP is out

VMware layoffs confirmed; global channel VP is out
What you need to know about VMware's and Dell's layoffs

What you need to know about VMware's and Dell's layoffs
TPG Telecom unveils new corporate leadership team

TPG Telecom unveils new corporate leadership team
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at Heart
Hardware at Heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
Audio Security: Best Practices
Audio Security: Best Practices

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?