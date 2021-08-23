KPMG acquires Melbourne Oracle partner Certus APAC

KPMG Australia has acquired Melbourne-based Oracle partner Certus APAC for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition aims to bolster the big four firm’s Oracle specialist skills for its digital transformation and cloud services capabilities.

Based in Melbourne (and not to be confused with NZ-headquartered Certus Solutions), Certus APAC specialises in Oracle ERP, Human Capital Management (HCM), Recruitment and Talent Management Cloud services for the financial services, utilities, retail and the public sector industries.

As part of the deal, Certus APAC founder and managing partner Ian Wood will join KPMG as a partner, with the 40 staff to be integrated into KPMG’s technology enablement teams.

“Our rapid growth over the past four years has been fuelled by increasing demand for Oracle cloud transformation,” Wood said.

“This has accelerated significantly during the pandemic, and we have reached a stage where the resources and support of a large firm was the logical next step.”

Wood added that joining KPMG would continue Certus' growth trajectory and focus on its specialities.

“The alignment of opportunity and most importantly, culture, makes this the perfect fit for both sides. Innovation and agility are at the heart of what we do, and KPMG are as passionate as we are about creating measurable value for our clients,” he added.

Certus APAC will be integrated into KPMG later this year. KPMG said the acquisition builds on its plan to expand into technology enablement that started in 2015, after acquiring Microsoft partner Hands-On Systems and Murex software specialist IT Markets in 2016.

KPMG Australia chief executive Andrew Yates said, “The pandemic has forced organisations to re-evaluate how they interact with their customers, staff and suppliers, and determine if their current systems are fit-for-purpose. Remote work and reduced face-to-face contact have changed mobility and virtual accessibility needs, and driven the requirement for more robust human capital management systems to engage with staff. Supply chains have become increasingly complex, requiring more sophisticated and flexible systems.

"Our clients are looking to us to help solve these problems, and Oracle cloud capabilities will add a further dimension to our technology enablement offering.

“Ian and his team have an outstanding track record. We are delighted to welcome such a talented bunch of people, and I am excited to see what they can achieve as part of KPMG.”