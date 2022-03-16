KPMG acquires Rubicon Red

KPMG has acquired Brisbane-headquartered software solutions provider Rubicon Red for an undisclosed sum.

The Big Four consultancy firm said in a statement that Rubicon Red’s 104 staff, located across Brisbane, Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and India, would join KPMG’s Enterprise Technology Advisory practice, headed by partner, Brad Miller.

The team will support KPMG’s mid-market clients with intelligent automation, data engineering and software integration.

Rubicon Red boss Matt Wright, general manager of sales John Kirk, and general manager of delivery, Dhananjayan Munuswamy will join KPMG as partners.

“Having helped hundreds of clients to unlock the power of new technology, we are ready for the next phase in our own evolution,” said Wright.

“By aligning our skills and experience with the scale of KPMG Enterprise, we will be able to reach so many more businesses across Australia.”

Miller said, “We are privileged to add their [Rubicon Red] capabilities to our firm.”

“Rubicon Red is at the forefront of the integration of new solutions which brings together technology assets, data and insights to solve business problems.”

“Their expertise and offerings will provide additional choices to our clients to extend the life, value and optionality of their existing technology investments and services.”

Founded in 2019, Rubicon Red has partnered with vendors such as MuleSoft, Oracle and Solace.

Rubicon Red built chatbots to streamline student enquiry services for both The University of Adelaide in 2020 and The Queensland University of Technology last year.

The CRN Impact Award winner also built a cloud-based home loan application system for AFG in 2020, which the mortgage broker used to enhance its home loan application process.

KPMG said the Rubicon Red purchase was one of several acquisitions that form part of its plan to expand the company’s “technology enablement” capabilities in Australia.

In 2015, KPMG acquired Microsoft partner Hands-On Systems, followed by Murex partner IT Markets in 2016 and Oracle partner Certus Asia Pacific in 2021.