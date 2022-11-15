KPMG adds Microsoft's new Supply Chain Platform to Metcash's IT upgrade

Microsoft has announced a new SaaS offering for customer supply chains, Microsoft Supply Chain Platform, and Australian wholesaler and distributor Metcash will be one of the first customers globally to get it.

As part of a larger multi-year digital transformation project, KPMG will deploy Microsoft’s new Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management solution as Metcash’s core Enterprise Resource Planning system of record, with advanced order management capabilities in Microsoft Supply Chain Center.

Announced today, Microsoft Supply Chain Platform combines AI, collaboration, low code, security and SaaS applications in a composable platform aimed to help customers provide increased visibility across supply chain data sources, predict and mitigate disruption, streamline collaboration and fulfil orders.

The platform is built on Dynamics 365 and is touted as a new solution that won’t require net-new ERP, supply chain management or point solution investments. Customers are also able to build custom supply chain solutions through the platform’s building blocks across Azure, Dynamics 365, Teams, Dataverse and Power Platform to gain capabilities that address their supply chain needs.

Microsoft Supply Chain Center is also available for preview, providing customers a ready-made “command centre” to consolidate data from across existing supply chain systems, like Dynamics 365 and other ERP providers including SAP and Oracle, as well as stand-alone supply chain systems.

The deployment is part of Metcash’s Project Horizon, its multi-year, whole-of-business digital transformation program with KPMG and Microsoft. The project also involves deployments of Dynamics 365 for Finance, modern workplace applications, migrating to Azure and loading data into Azure Synapse Analytics.

Metcash chief information officer David Reeve said the company would focus on using the new platform to enhance order fulfilment and distribution capabilities across its supply chain and expects it will be completed in the next 12 months.

“Metcash is an integrated cog in the supply chain of thousands of independent businesses across Australia and New Zealand,” Reeve said.

“By using our data more effectively, we see this as a real opportunity for us to drive better interactions with our suppliers and our customers to create a much more efficient supply chain.”

Microsoft said its partner ecosystem is expected to provide customers industry and domain expertise to create integrated solutions leveraging Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Teams and the Power Platform.

Microsoft Supply Chain Platform also has integrations with vendor partners like Blue Yonder, Cosmo Tech, Experlogix, Flintfox, inVia Robotics, K3, O9 Solutions, SAS, Sonata Software, To-Increase and more.

Microsoft is also touting its Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management and Order Management in Supply Chain Center, which customers can use to make sustainable decisions about product sourcing, package-free returns, transportation logistics, manufacturing and warehouse automation and more.

Joining Metcash as some of the first users of the Microsoft solution are Daimler Trucks North America, fitness company iFit and Kraft-Heinz.

Microsoft vice president of Supply Chain Business Applications Ray Smith said, “Recent global events have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience. This requires companies to have a modern data strategy that enables greater visibility, agility and connectivity across their supply chain solutions and processes.”

“Through our new Microsoft Supply Chain Platform, we are proud to be empowering customers such as Metcash to transform their supply chain for more resilient, efficient and sustainable operations.”