KPMG Australia names partner, Wiise co-founder John Munnelly as chief digital officer

KPMG Australia has named one of its partners John Munnelly as the company’s new chief digital officer.

Munnelly is tasked to lead the Big Four consulting firm’s technology agenda, as well as working on clients' digital transformation projects. He will also join the integrator's national executive committee and will report directly to KPMG Australia chief executive Andrew Yates.

Munnelly retains his role as executive director of KPMG-backed cloud accounting and operations software vendor Wiise, which he co-created in 2014.

He leads KPMG’s Global Microsoft Business Applications business, overseeing 3000 staff across 21 countries who implement Microsoft-based digital transformation solutions.

“The appointment of John as our first CDO is an important change for our firm and recognises the rapid increase and pace of technology transformation in the market and in our own business,” Yates said.

“Our clients are facing significant digital challenges, and John will be responsible for ensuring we are optimally placed to support them now, and into the future. Key to John’s role will be a focus on enhancing our technology Employee Value Proposition.”

Munnelly joined KPMG in 2015 after the company acquired Hands-On Systems, where he was CEO from 1997 to 2017. He was named a partner of KPMG’s Management Consulting division in 2017.

He also led the creation of Wiise, an ERP SaaS provider for SMBs that KPMG founded together with Microsoft and Commonwealth Bank. Munnelly remains at the firm as executive director in addition to the chief digital officer role.

Speaking on his new role, Munnelly said, “Technology has been the core driver behind most business transformation initiatives for decades, and I am excited to take on this new challenge as KPMG Australia’s first CDO.”

“It is more important than ever before that we communicate our technology story externally, to help clients get ahead of the change in their industries and organisations. I’m also looking forward to helping to enhance the technology skills and career paths of our people and leading our firm’s own ambitious technology agenda.”