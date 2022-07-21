KPMG deploys Workday for University of Melbourne’s HR and finance management

Left to right KPMG management consulting boss Christa Gordon, KPMG program manager Paul Harper, University of Melbourne partner David Kelly KPMG, University of Melbourne pro vice chancellor (systems innovation) Liz Sonnenberg. KPMG

KPMG Australia will deploy Workday to upgrade the University of Melbourne’s human resource and finance management systems.

KPMG’s management consulting division boss Christa Gordon said Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management would be rolled out.

“We are delighted to be supporting Australia’s top-ranked University in this important project and to see our relationship step into this new and important phase. This is a recognition of the scale and capability we have built in our business transformation, technology implementation and Workday practices.”

“It is also testimony to the role of our unique KPMG-powered methodology which leverages sector-specific knowledge with market-leading technology transformation capabilities.”

University of Melbourne chief information officer and executive director of business services Byron Collins said the upgrade would improve the university’s ability to support its academic and professional staff and 54,000 students.

“We are delighted to be working with KPMG to upgrade our human resources and finance platform. This will allow the University to simplify and enhance our processes, which will ultimately help us to provide the best experience for our staff and students.”

The contract follows other partnerships and investments KPMG’s digital transformation team has made in the tertiary education sector.

The Big Four consultancy firm acquired Brisbane-headquartered Rubicon Red this March. The 104-staff software solutions provider built chatbots to streamline student enquiry services for both The University of Adelaide in 2020 and The Queensland University of Technology last year.

KPMG also deployed Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement to upgrade Charles Sturt University’s customer relationship management system in 2020.