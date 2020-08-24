KPMG taps Canberra-based security ISV ArchTIS for Govt contract

Big four consulting firm KPMG has partnered with Canberra-based security software developer ArchTIS to provide security services to an undisclosed Federal Government client.

ArchTIS will provide subject matter specialists to assist KPMG, which secured a professional services contract with “a Commonwealth national security agency”. The deal between KPMG and ArchTIS is worth $400,000.

ArchTIS is part of a group of vendors delivering technology through KPMG to provide enterprise information management.

ArchTIS chief executive Daniel Lai said, “ArchTIS is very pleased to be engaged with KPMG, a leader in digital consulting, to deliver these important services for this Commonwealth National Security Agency.”

“This demonstrates that our Partner program is delivering results as a key part of our overall go to market strategy.”

Lai added the win also demonstrates the regard that ArchTIS, and the intellectual property it has developed, is also being embraced by industry leaders.

“There has never been a more important time to get information security right for our clients, given the amount of investment the government is injecting into secure information sharing, and the size of the threat. ArchTIS is proud to contribute to such an important cause as Australia’s national security.”