KPMG to manage Microsoft Dynamics at Melbourne Airport

Professional services provider KPMG Australia has picked up a contract with the Australia Pacific Airports Corporation (APAC) to manage Melbourne Airport's freshly implemented Microsoft Dynamics core technology platform.

A KPMG spokes person told CRN Australia that the managed services contract is new but would not disclose how much it is worth.

All the managed services work will be provided by KPMG, the spokesperson said.

APAC's chief information officer Anthony Tomai said KPMG's approach fits with his company's accelerated transformation program to replace its core backoffice platforms which involves broadening the focus from technology services to business outcomes.

The professional services provider will use its KPMG Powered Evolution to provide an augmented application managed services (AMS) model with a business mindset at the core of the offering.

KPMG will support Melbourne Airport's Dynamics software-as-a-service implementation across financials, supply chain, sales, customer service and marketing.

The multi-year contract includes system update, ongoing enhancements and incident management, KPMG said.

Last November KPMG announced it would deploy Microsoft's new Dynamics Supply Chain Platform at Australia wholesaler and distributor Metcash.