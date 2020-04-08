Kronos partner Smart WFM launches on-demand services

Australian Kronos partner Smart WFM has launched a new set of on-demand services to help customers transition their workforce management as their employees move to flexible working arrangements.

Smart WFM will provide services remotely through Kronos’s platform and will be guaranteed by service-level agreements (SLA) and provided under flexible commercial models.

The services will initially launch with three new offerings, with more to be added “in the coming weeks and months”.

Workforce Help On Demand – Focuses on people, processes and technology and will help customers improve productivity, payment compliance and experience. For example, businesses and staff adjusting to working from home or helping businesses and their workforces get up and running again after COVID-19.

Business Case On Demand – Helps organisations quickly identify industry-specific best practice and enables transparency across the organisation. Delivered through Smart WFM’s Apitome software suite.

Kronos Service On Demand – Provides certified consultation across Kronos products including Workforce Dimensions, Workforce Central and Workforce Ready.

Smart WFM chief executive Jarrod McGrath said having visibility over an organisation’s people, processes and technology “has never been more important”.

“We’re essentially offering the type of advisory and consultation services traditionally only used by huge companies with enormous budgets, but now as and when businesses need it and in line with the ever-changing environment,” McGrath said.

“For example, organisations can now gain insights by simply adding their business data to our platform and instantly generating financial models that include ROI, cashflow and net present value (NPV) reflecting the changing workforce.”

Smart WFM will offer initial consultations for both new and existing customers free of charge to help customers meet their immediate concerns, while more extensive projects will still get commercial agreements.

“While this is being deployed to address the immediate crisis, we expect the services and nature in which they’re delivered to be permanent,” added McGrath.



“We will see long-lasting changes in how people and businesses interact, and staff are unlikely to return exactly to pre-pandemic workforce management and human resources models. That in turn will change how those services are delivered.”