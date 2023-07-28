Kyndryl adds end-to-end security operations capabilities

Infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has added new end-to-end security operations capabilities and services, as well as new offerings to its managed security services.

The new capabilities are headlined by Kyndryl’s security operations as a platform, which features a centralised and unified management system and enables customers to retain existing security technology and delivery investments while fortifying their operations.

The services are delivered through global centres that validate the data handled in specific locations to help customers meet compliance and data processing requirements.

The network of centres provides customers with support and protection to manage cyber threats, with Kyndryl’s hybrid model allowing organisations to integrate their existing security teams with the company's cybersecurity experts, or fully outsource the end-to-end management of their security operations to Kyndryl.

“The one-size fits all Security Operations Centre no longer works," IDC research vice president Craig Robinson said.

"Today, too many organisations struggle with tools that are not configured, monitored, or connected to the systems that detect real alerts from false positives."

"Even with greater awareness of the need to reduce the number of tools and connect the ones that are needed, the continuing talent shortage hamstrings these well-intentioned efforts,” Robinson said.

“CISOs and CIOs will appreciate the flexible approach that Kyndryl is offering with their expanding security operations services, while Chief Compliance Officers will appreciate their expanding global presence that helps to address the growing number of data sovereignty regulations.”

Kyndryl has also expanded its managed security services offering with the addition of managed detection and response (MDR), security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint detection and response (EDR) and vulnerability management.

The company’s cyber resilience experts and Kyndryl Consult partners facilitate the design and evolution of customer security operations journeys by assessing the status of current security operations environments, creating recommendations and collaborating on an implementation and transition plan.

"We created an industry-leading portfolio of Kyndryl security services that are specifically built for the modern needs of cybersecurity teams by incorporating flexibility at the core," Kyndryl Security and Resiliency practice global practice leader Kris Lovejoy said.

"Traditional security operations centres and platforms typically are rigid - they often implement a one-size-fits-all approach and don't adapt to the changing needs of the business."

"Our Security Operations as a platform centralise existing security investments, utilise hybrid teams, and continuously adapt for the changing threat landscape."