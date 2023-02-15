Kyndryl and Nokia expand private edge computing and 5G partnership

By on
Kyndryl and Nokia expand private edge computing and 5G partnership
Armen Assatoury, Kyndryl

American IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl and multinational telco Nokia have extended their global network and edge computing partnership by three years, focusing on delivering LTE and 5G private wireless services and Industry 4.0 solutions to customers globally.

 Kyndryl and Nokia first established their partnership in early 2022, and it has grown to involve more than 100 active engagements with global enterprises across 24 countries.

Nine out ten current engagements are enterprises in the industrial manufacturing sector such as petrochemical, mining and timber and energy companies

“Kyndryl has been working closely with Nokia to identify and co-deliver LTE and 5G private wireless solutions to organisations in Australia and New Zealand, and it’s exciting to see this partnership expand at the global level,” Kyndryl Australia and New Zealand practice leader, networking and edge Armen Assatoury said.

 “These technologies present a huge opportunity for organisations to operate with greater speed, reliability, and security, especially in industries such as utilities, healthcare, and oil and gas that require mobile industrial-grade networks.”

“This expanding, powerful relationship between Nokia and Kyndryl is a unique combination of vertical and horizontal capabilities, and offers IT, OT and business leaders access to the innovation, tools, and expert resources they need to digitally transform their operations,” IDC associate vice president of telco and mobility research Alejandro Cadenas said.

The expanded effort will be enhanced with Kyndryl’s achievement of Nokia Digital Automation Cloud Advanced accreditation status, which benefits enterprise customers as it expands the line-up of resources and practitioners with a strong understanding of Nokia products and solutions.

“The two companies are currently exploring and developing new, integrated solutions and services for Edge, Cloud, IP networking, Optics, Fixed Access, 4G and 5G Core and Network Operations software technologies, which can address the growing demand for mission-critical, industrial grade wireless networking,” Nokia's global enterprise business head Chris Johnson said.

“Our partnership with Nokia has been focused on co-innovating and co-creating for customers to digitally transform their workspaces and operations,” Kyndryl global practice leader of network and edge computing Paul Savill said.

“The success we have seen in deploying private wireless for customers like Dow Chemical over the past 12-months, along with the global expansion of our collaboration, is a testament to our belief that we can jointly help companies drive Industry 4.0 transformation across all industries, with speed and scale.”

Kyndryl and Nokia plan to unveil new device management services at the Nokia partner arena at the Mobile World Congress 2023.

In August last year, Kyndryl forged an alliance with consulting firm EY to bolster their respective digital transformation offerings.

Kyndryl partnered with Dell Technologies to provide a cyber incident recovery solution for Dell’s storage, servers and data protection systems customers that uses an air-gapped data vault. The same month Kyndryl signed a deal with CDC Data Centres for the design and management of a customised data centre environment in April 2022, 

In January 2022, Kyndryl Australia was named the newest certified strategic service provider with the Government’s Digital Transformation Agency under its new hosting certification framework.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
5g kyndryl mobility nokia services

Partner Content

Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Citrix launches simplified partner program

Citrix launches simplified partner program
Peter Marrs is Dell's new APJ president

Peter Marrs is Dell's new APJ president
Avaya files for bankruptcy again

Avaya files for bankruptcy again
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference

In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?