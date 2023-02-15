Kyndryl and Nokia expand private edge computing and 5G partnership

American IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl and multinational telco Nokia have extended their global network and edge computing partnership by three years, focusing on delivering LTE and 5G private wireless services and Industry 4.0 solutions to customers globally.

Kyndryl and Nokia first established their partnership in early 2022, and it has grown to involve more than 100 active engagements with global enterprises across 24 countries.

Nine out ten current engagements are enterprises in the industrial manufacturing sector such as petrochemical, mining and timber and energy companies

“Kyndryl has been working closely with Nokia to identify and co-deliver LTE and 5G private wireless solutions to organisations in Australia and New Zealand, and it’s exciting to see this partnership expand at the global level,” Kyndryl Australia and New Zealand practice leader, networking and edge Armen Assatoury said.

“These technologies present a huge opportunity for organisations to operate with greater speed, reliability, and security, especially in industries such as utilities, healthcare, and oil and gas that require mobile industrial-grade networks.”

“This expanding, powerful relationship between Nokia and Kyndryl is a unique combination of vertical and horizontal capabilities, and offers IT, OT and business leaders access to the innovation, tools, and expert resources they need to digitally transform their operations,” IDC associate vice president of telco and mobility research Alejandro Cadenas said.

The expanded effort will be enhanced with Kyndryl’s achievement of Nokia Digital Automation Cloud Advanced accreditation status, which benefits enterprise customers as it expands the line-up of resources and practitioners with a strong understanding of Nokia products and solutions.

“The two companies are currently exploring and developing new, integrated solutions and services for Edge, Cloud, IP networking, Optics, Fixed Access, 4G and 5G Core and Network Operations software technologies, which can address the growing demand for mission-critical, industrial grade wireless networking,” Nokia's global enterprise business head Chris Johnson said.

“Our partnership with Nokia has been focused on co-innovating and co-creating for customers to digitally transform their workspaces and operations,” Kyndryl global practice leader of network and edge computing Paul Savill said.

“The success we have seen in deploying private wireless for customers like Dow Chemical over the past 12-months, along with the global expansion of our collaboration, is a testament to our belief that we can jointly help companies drive Industry 4.0 transformation across all industries, with speed and scale.”

Kyndryl and Nokia plan to unveil new device management services at the Nokia partner arena at the Mobile World Congress 2023.

In August last year, Kyndryl forged an alliance with consulting firm EY to bolster their respective digital transformation offerings.

Kyndryl partnered with Dell Technologies to provide a cyber incident recovery solution for Dell’s storage, servers and data protection systems customers that uses an air-gapped data vault. The same month Kyndryl signed a deal with CDC Data Centres for the design and management of a customised data centre environment in April 2022,

In January 2022, Kyndryl Australia was named the newest certified strategic service provider with the Government’s Digital Transformation Agency under its new hosting certification framework.