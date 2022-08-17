Kyndryl, EY team up for digital transformation offering

IT services provider Kyndryl has forged an alliance with consulting firm EY to bolster their respective digital transformation offerings.

The companies will look to combine Kyndryl’s cloud and core infrastructure services with EY’s leading business and technology consulting capabilities in areas like cybersecurity, asset management and cloud infrastructure services.

“We know that cyber risk is a top priority for executives, and through our new alliance with EY we will work together to help organisations to not only assess their cyber resilience posture, but also define a new vision and roadmap to get there,” Kyndryl Australia and New Zealand Yolanda Stead said.

“We look forward to building on our already established relationship with EY in Australia to support customer’s end-to-end security and resiliency journeys from design, implementation and all the way through to ongoing operations.”

Kyndryl joins EY’s other IT services alliances, which include systems integrators Infosys and Tech Mahindra.

EY Kyndryl alliance leader Heather Ficarra said, “As organisations execute on their digital transformation journeys, they face challenges in modernising complex systems, business processes and controls.”

“The EY−Kyndryl Alliance will help clients achieve their strategic transformation goals by providing compelling comprehensive solutions. The alliance leverages the deep domain experience of EY business and technology consulting with Kyndryl’s technology transformation and support.”

Kyndryl global alliances and partnerships leader Stephen Leonard said, “Our alliance with EY will help broaden the global reach and impact of Kyndryl’s advanced IT infrastructure services to new customers across different industries and geographies that are seeking to modernise and transform their businesses.”

“The combined experience and solutions that will stem from our strategic relationship with EY will help companies overcome challenges, pursue new opportunities and derive more value from their IT environments.”

Earlier this year, Kyndryl partnered with Cisco to co-develop managed network and edge services, bringing together Cisco’s products and Kyndryl’s managed services capabilities. Another vendor partnership was with Dell Technologies, collaborating on a cyber incident recovery solution for Dell’s storage, servers and data protection systems customers.