Kyndryl inks deal with CDC Data Centres

Global systems integrator Kyndryl has signed a deal with CDC Data Centres for the design and management of a customised data centre environment.

The terms of the multi-year agreement were undisclosed but Kyndryl said it would leverage CDC’s sovereign cloud capability to provide better visibility and control over their connections and provisioning.



The integrator said it chose CDC for the data centre operator's security accreditations and its resilient, managed infrastructure environment. CDC has data centre facilities in Sydney, Canberra and Auckland.

CDC also has direct connections with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

In February this year, the IBM spinoff signed a global agreement with AWS, but ANZ managing director Kerry Purcell told CRN that Microsoft was the biggest focus for him personally and the company in Australia.

“The partnership between Kyndryl and CDC is about giving customers safe and secure connections to the internet and the cloud, with government-grade security built in the solution, while also driving a more sustainable future,” Purcell said in a statement.

“We’re also putting more control in the hands of the customers, giving them the information and access to allow them to make informed decisions about managing their mission-critical workloads.”

Kyndryl said that its managed platform cloud exchange was central to the deal. It provides cloud, internet, and data centre interconnectivity, according to Kyndryl. The company has also launched and integrated an automated dashboard that allows customers to monitor all traffic coming in and out, manage connections, optimise workloads and scale up or down as needed.



“Since its inception as a clean and green data centre business, CDC’s market leading position has been based on anticipating and meeting clients’ needs as they arise,” CDC boss Greg Boorer said in a statement.

“Because we relentlessly build our facilities with the goal of making them future proof for the evolving needs of our most demanding clients, customers can engage with CDC and Kyndryl knowing that every single one of our facilities are certified at the highest level and offer the highest security, availability and resilience standards for their critical business and technology needs.”



“We are incredibly proud of our track record as the pre-eminent critical infrastructure provider for critical infrastructure customers and our commitment is to continue to invest to always be the best at what we do.”