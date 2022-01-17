Kyndryl named 'certified strategic' service provider for Govt's cloud services

Kyndryl Australia has been the newest certified strategic service provider with the Government’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) under its new hosting certification framework.

The certification covers the company’s Government zCloud offering, its federated sovereign mainframe platform designed specifically for the Australian Government. zCloud resides within certified data centres and aims to reduce cost and complexity through improvements in business system resiliency, security threat posture, data insight enablement and workforce reliability.

Kyndryl joins five other providers that are “certified strategic”, namely AUCloud, Amazon Web Services, Sliced Tech, Vault Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

“Certified Strategic” status is the highest level of Cloud Services certification attainable and is available to service providers that allow the Government to specify ownership and control conditions.

“The certification of Kyndryl’s Government zCloud represents our commitment to help further Australia’s mission to become one of the leading digital governments globally, by providing state of the art, contemporary mainframe cloud capabilities,” Kyndryl Australia and New Zealand president Kerry Purcell said.

“Through enabling greater interoperability across jurisdictions and agencies, and establishing more innovative mainframe processing services, we are proud to support the Government’s digital modernisation agenda in its goal of driving societal and economic benefits across all sectors of Australian society.”

Kyndryl said the certification comes following an independent assessment and approval from the DTA, focusing on data sovereignty and data centre security.

The certified strategic status is part of the Government’s hosting certification framework launched in 2021, which was developed to operationalise the principles outlined in the whole-of-government hosting strategy, and to support the secure management of government systems and data.

The framework aims to assist agencies by enabling them to identify and source hosting services that meet enhanced privacy, sovereignty and security requirements.

US-headquartered Kyndryl is the former IBM services business that was spun out of the technology giant in 2021. It focuses on managing client-owned IT infrastructure and services customers across 115 countries.