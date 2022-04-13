Kyndryl names Network and Edge CTO Mike Lyons as "distinguished engineer"

Systems integrator Kyndryl has named Mike Lyons, the chief technology officer of its network and edge practice based in Australia, as one of the company’s first few “distinguished engineers” across its global business.

Lyons was honoured for his work with critical enterprise network architecture and transformations, including technical leadership and innovation.

"[The distinguished engineer honour] makes me very proud. It certainly makes my family proud,” Lyons said.

“But also it has me feeling a little nervous, too. Up until now, I've had a reasonable degree of anonymity. I've been able to do my work without too much interference because I’ve never had a high profile.

“I see this as exciting, though, because it means I've got some new challenges to learn. The things I enjoyed most about becoming a Distinguished Engineer were going through the process of closing the gaps and what I can do to improve my work, looking forward to being a role model for others who also aspire to continue their own technical careers, and finally, remembering those people who taught me so much.”

The company launched its first class of distinguished engineers, which recognises “exceptional technical professionals” and their contributions to Kyndryl’s offerings in the fields of engineering, programming, infrastructure services, cyber-resilience, and technical design.

Some 14 honourees across Kyndryl’s offices globally were named distinguished engineers - including eight from the United States, and one each from Brazil, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Japan and Australia.

“The technologies we deploy are critical, but how we deploy them is where the magic happens. These leaders are the orchestrators of that magic,” Kyndryl chief technology officer Antoine Shagoury said.

“Each exemplifies the values we prize most – driving technical advancements that put Kyndryl at the heart of progress for our customers and the essential work we do to run their operations in the most modern and secure way.”