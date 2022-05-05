Kyndryl names new ANZ alliances boss

By on
Kyndryl names new ANZ alliances boss
Yolanda Stead (Kyndryl)

Kyndryl has named a new head of alliances in Australia and New Zealand, appointing Yolanda Stead to manage the integrator’s vendor relationships in the region.

Stead joins the company from KPMG, where she spent three years and held a similar role of national alliances director.

Based in Sydney, Stead will be responsible for accelerating growth and fostering innovation through strategic alliances, according to Kyndryl.

Stead will work with existing partners and identify new alliance opportunities for the integrator in the local market.

Prior to KPMG, Stead worked in strategic accounts at Oracle and as a technical account manager at Aconex. She began her career in South Africa working with LexisNexis, Aconex and Arup, before moving to Australia in 2017.

“Yolanda brings vast partnership experience to Kyndryl and our continually-growing ecosystem,” Kerry Purcell, Kyndryl’s ANZ boss, said in a statement.

“Our alliances team led by Yolanda will play a critical role as we work with both global and local partners to develop, implement, and manage innovative offerings for our customers.”

The appointment follows a deal last month between Kyndryl and Canberra-based data centre operator CDC for the hosting of customised environment for local cloud services.

The IBM spinoff has also signed recent global agreements with major vendors including Dell last month for a data recovery solution and AWS in February.

