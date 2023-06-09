Kyndryl steps up 'resilience' pitch with incident response and forensics service

Kyndryl has stepped up its cyber resilience pitch with the announcement of a cyber security incident response and forensics (CSIRF) service.

The service aims to help customers prepare for and respond to security incidents using such capabilities as incident triage, incident response, threat intelligence and compliance monitoring and management.

The service also includes integrated incident response (IR) support, forensics, and recovery capabilities to help customers identify and analyse the evidence and causes of a cyber incident.

Kyndryl will also have CSIRF experts delivering on-demand, hands-on assistance in dealing with threats to a customer’s business.

“CSIRF discovers and responds to detected security incidents and provides advanced threat detection response and forensics,” Kyndryl security and resiliency global practice leader Kris Lovejoy said.

“Kyndryl’s CSIRF is intended to shift the cybersecurity field, from simply security to one of cyber resilience.”

The new service complements the Kyndryl Recovery Retainer Service, which helps customers recover and rebuild their environments after catastrophes.

Last month, Kyndryl partnered with indigenous-owned and operated IT company Indigenous Technology to increase participation and access to STEM careers for First Nations students.

In February this year, Kyndryl and Nokia extended their global network and edge computing partnership by three years, focusing on delivering LTE and 5G private wireless services and Industry 4.0 solutions to customers globally.