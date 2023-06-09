Kyndryl steps up 'resilience' pitch with incident response and forensics service

By , on
Kyndryl steps up 'resilience' pitch with incident response and forensics service

Kyndryl has stepped up its cyber resilience pitch with the announcement of a cyber security incident response and forensics (CSIRF) service.

The service aims to help customers prepare for and respond to security incidents using such capabilities as incident triage, incident response, threat intelligence and compliance monitoring and management.

The service also includes integrated incident response (IR) support, forensics, and recovery capabilities to help customers identify and analyse the evidence and causes of a cyber incident.

Kyndryl will also have CSIRF experts delivering on-demand, hands-on assistance in dealing with threats to a customer’s business.

“CSIRF discovers and responds to detected security incidents and provides advanced threat detection response and forensics,” Kyndryl security and resiliency global practice leader Kris Lovejoy said.

“Kyndryl’s CSIRF is intended to shift the cybersecurity field, from simply security to one of cyber resilience.”

The new service complements the Kyndryl Recovery Retainer Service, which helps customers recover and rebuild their environments after catastrophes.

Last month, Kyndryl partnered with indigenous-owned and operated IT company Indigenous Technology to increase participation and access to STEM careers for First Nations students.

In February this year, Kyndryl and Nokia extended their global network and edge computing partnership by three years, focusing on delivering LTE and 5G private wireless services and Industry 4.0 solutions to customers globally.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
csirf cyber resilience incident response kris lovejoy kyndryl security

Partner Content

Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Hills in administration

Hills in administration
Melbourne startup Happily Transformed launches to market

Melbourne startup Happily Transformed launches to market
Telstra enters industrial automation market

Telstra enters industrial automation market
ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI

ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?